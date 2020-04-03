No dearth of medicines: Sadananda Gowda

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  Apr 03 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 18:32 ist

The Centre on Friday said there is no dearth of medical supplies across the country to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Government of India is making sure that all the essential medical supplies are in place to fight against the virus, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda, here.

Gowda, who reviewed the situation of availability of medicines across the country, said that 62 lifeline Udan flights transported over 15.4 tonnes of essential medical supplies in the last 5 days. "Cargo flights have supplied 10 tons of medical equipments across the country in the last 4 days", he said.

The government is also paying full attention to manufacturing activities of essential items like pharmaceuticals and Hospital devices. For this over 200 units in SEZs are operational.

A Central Control Room has also been set up for close monitoring of the distribution of essential medical items and to address logistic related issues, he said.

