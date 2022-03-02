No evidence linking Aryan Khan to international drug cartels

No evidence linking Aryan Khan to int'l drug cartels

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 11:36 ist
Aryan Khan (C) at the NCB office in Mumbai last year. Credit: PTI File Photo

There is no evidence to connect Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, with any international drug conspiracy, a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found, sources said. Also, there was no evidence to prove that Khan was a part of an international drug syndicate, the sources said.

However, when contacted, officials refused to comment on the matter. They only said that there were some irregularities in the raid conducted on the Goa-bound Cordelia yacht.

The matter is still being looked into by the SIT.

An NCB team headed by the then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a drug party was reportedly under way on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.

Aryan Khan and a few others were detained by the team on charges of drug conspiracy and consuming drugs.

Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail application was dismissed by the trial court.

Later, Khan, through his counsel, approached the Bombay High Court, which granted him bail on October 28.

So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals. The NCB's SIT will file a charge sheet in the matter and is currently seeking legal opinion.

Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
NCB
India News

