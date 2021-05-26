'No fundamental right absolute': Centre responds to WhatsApp

Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement said that the Government of India respects right to privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message.

"Such requirements are only in case when a particular message is required for prevention, investigation or punishment of serious offences such as sexually explicit content," it stated.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked companies to give compliance with new IT intermediaries rules today itself.

"As per all established judicial dictum, no Fundamental Right, including the Right to Privacy, is absolute and it is subject to reasonable restrictions. The requirements in the Intermediary Guidelines pertaining to the first originator of information are an example of such a reasonable restriction."

Read | WhatsApp sues govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

WhatsApp had earlier filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court challenging the government's new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections.

The petition, filed on Tuesday evening, seeks to declare the rule requiring the message service provider to identify the first originator of any message flagged as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.