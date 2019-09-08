No 'infiltrators' to be allowed to stay in India: Shah

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday tried to clear the confusion regarding NRC saying no 'ghuspetia' (infiltrators) would be allowed to stay in the country.

"Many people are raising different questions regarding NRC. It was completed in a time-bound manner. Let me make it clear today that no infiltrators will be allowed to stay in India. This is our commitment and today I want to say this much only," Shah said while addressing the 68th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC), here. Shah is also the chairperson of the council that looks after major development issues in the Northeast.

Many including former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi recently asked why Shah was silent on NRC when his party raised questions on the multi-crore exercise soon after over 19.06 lakh applicants were left out on August 31.

BJP leaders here including Assam minister Himanta Biswa said NRC was not a solution to the vexed foreigner problem in Assam. He alleged that many foreigners had included their names in the NRC by manipulating documents, while genuine citizens were left out despite having pre-1971 documents. Sarma said BJP would move the Supreme Court again seeking reverification of the exercise. This led Congress to question BJP's commitment to the NRC exercise aimed at detection of foreigners.

Shah's statement on Sunday regarding the illegal migrants, however, left many wondering about Modi government's plan for those likely to be identified as foreigners. "He should have made it clear on how the government will get rid of the foreigners when Bangladesh has repeatedly refused to accept them as its citizens," a government official, who attended the meeting said.

Article 371 to remain intact:

Shah also assured chief ministers of all eight Northeastern states that Modi government would not dilute Article 371, under which states in the region enjoys special provisions to protect their culture and tradition. "Unfortunately, the Opposition Congress raised a false debate that Modi government will scrap Article 371 like Article 370 meant for Jammu and Kashmir. Since I am here, let me make it clear the difference between Article 370 and Article 371. Article 370 was a temporary provision by the Constituent Assembly but Article 371 is not a temporary but a special provision for the Northeast. The government has full respect for Article 371 (A to J) and it will not be diluted.

Shah also assured that all eight states of the Northeast would be in the country's railway and aviation map by 2022 when the country celebrates 75-years of Independence.