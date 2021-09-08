No muzzling of press, but can't create separate avenues for journalists: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it does not want freedom of the press to be muzzled but it cannot create a separate avenue for journalists to approach it directly for quashing of the FIRs.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna, however, granted two months protection to news portal 'The Wire' and three of its journalists Seraj Ali, Mukul Singh Chauhan and Ismat Ara in three separate FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police over some of the news reports.

As the petitioners asked the court to quash the FIRs, the court said they should have approached the High Court first before coming to the Supreme Court.

"We are aware of fundamental rights and don't want freedom of press to be muzzled," the bench said, adding that allowing their plea would open a Pandora's box.

The court asked petitioner 'Foundation for Independent Journalism', the company running 'The Wire' and others to approach the High Court with their plea.

