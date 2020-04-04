No need to worry about grid failure, system is safe : Centre

Dismissing apprehension over possible grid failure due to switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5 as per the call given by Prime Minisrer Narendra Modi, the Centre on Saturday said the its system is robust and adquate arrangements have been made to face the situation.

"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the Union Power Ministery said.

"The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the any situation", the Ministery said in a statement.

"The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off", the statement said.

The lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on. The call given by Hon’ble PM is to just switch off lights in residences. It said.

All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety, the Ministry said in a statement.

The government clarification came in the background of apprehension expressed by some people over possible grid failure to sudden fluctuation in load due to switch of lights from all houses and surge in demand when people switch on lights after the 9 minutes switch off.

In an advisory to Load Dispatch Centres, the Power System Operation Cooperation Limited (POSOCO) said that there would be a sudden load reduction of around 12 GW - 13GW and recover within 2-4 mins. This sharp reduction in load and recovery will need to be handled through tapping into hydropower and gas based power generation resources.

Power generation companies supplying to the state have been directed to operate below technical minimum to ensure no over supply. The instruction given to hydropower stations are to reduce their generation as per requirement.

India' s peak hour power demand was 176.76 GW in April last year while this year March 20 it was 127.96 GW. However due to lockdown and shutting down factories and commercial operation, the power demand come down drastically since March 22.

During switch of period, there will be sudden dip in power consumption around 12 GW to 13 GW. However we are able to handle the situation effectively as system is strong, said the official.