No politics at LS adjournment over brother's death: Ram

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday there should be no politics over the decision to adjourn the Lok Sabha till 2 pm and not for the entire day following the death of his younger brother and MP Ram Chandra Paswan.

His comments came after the Opposition protested Speaker Om Birla decision to adjourn the House till 2 pm. Traditionally, proceedings are adjourned for the day if a sitting member passes away when the House is in session.

"The decision to adjourn Lok Sabha till 2 pm shows Parliament's feelings for my family at the death of my beloved brother Ramchandra Paswan," the minister tweeted.

"Parliament has started a new convention so that it can resume its normal duties after 2 pm," he said. "Ramchandra Paswan has been a voice and a leader for Dalits and the weak. No politics should be done over this."

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury had urged the Speaker not to do away with the tradition of adjourning the House for the day.