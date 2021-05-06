Highest daily rise of near 4.13L Covid cases, 4K deaths

No respite as India's daily Covid cases see biggest jump: Nearly 4.13 lakh more infections, 4,000 deaths

India now has over 35 lakh active Covid cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2021, 09:16 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 09:49 ist
Family members of Covid-19 patients wait for their turn to refill empty oxygen cylinders, at a plant in Kanpur, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

3,980 more people died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours in India while 4,12,262 more contracted the fatal infection, Union Health Ministry data on Thursday showed

India's Covid-19 death toll now stands over 2.30 lakh.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,10,77,410.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.   

 

(With PTI inputs)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
India
Coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Health Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

 