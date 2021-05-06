No respite as India's daily Covid cases see biggest jump: Nearly 4.13 lakh more infections, 4,000 deaths

3,980 more people died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours in India while 4,12,262 more contracted the fatal infection, Union Health Ministry data on Thursday showed

India's Covid-19 death toll now stands over 2.30 lakh.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,10,77,410.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)