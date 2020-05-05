HC refuses to stay Kerala salary deferment ordinance

No stay on Kerala salary deferment ordinance

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 05 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:06 ist

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay an ordinance promulgated by the Kerala government for deferring six days salary of state government employees for five months.

Considering a batch of petitions, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas maintained that the ordinance itself said that the deferred salary would be paid back and hence it did not take away any rights of employees. Plea to exclude health workers from the salary deferment was also rejected by the court. The case was posted to June for further hearing.

The Kerala Government promulgated the Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance ordinance as the HC stayed an earlier order for deferring salary. It provides for deferring up to 25 percent salary.

