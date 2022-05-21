1 killed, 2 hurt after wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 21:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

According to police, a caller informed them about the incident and said some people were trapped under the rubble.

A police team reached the spot and found a labourer got buried, a senior police officer said.

Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh (50) of Sector-17 Dwarka, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit (72) of Vikas Vihar, the contractor for the job, the police said. 

Delhi
wall collapse
India News

