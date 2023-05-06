11 trafficked girls rescued in Bengaluru, brought to Jharkhand's Ranchi

Eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand, who were rescued in Bengaluru, reached the eastern state's capital Ranchi on Friday, an official statement said.

The minors belonging to the Paharia tribe, which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), were brought to Ranchi via flight.

"Eleven girls of Paharia tribe have been rescued and brought to Ranchi from Bengaluru. They are residents of Sahibganj and Pakur districts," the statement said.

"Many cases of human traffickers selling children of poor families in big cities on the pretext of jobs have come to the fore. In this connection, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit constituted by the state government is continuously taking action against traffickers to rescue the children," it said.

Arrangements have also been made for the rehabilitation of the rescued children, the statement said, adding that they have been kept in Premashray Balika Grih Ranchi.

MGNREGA commissioner-cum-director-cum-member secretary of Jharkhand State Child Protection Institute Rajeshwari B met these girls here, and they will be handed over to their family members.

Twenty-five people, including the 11 girls, from the Hiranpur police station area of Pakur district had gone to Bengaluru on January 7.

"When it came to light that they were minors, the Bengaluru police handed over them to the CWC, Bengaluru. CWC investigation revealed that all of them were victims of human trafficking and subsequently, Ranchi officials were contacted," the statement said.

Recently, 13 minors, including a pregnant 14-year-old girl, trafficked from Jharkhand, were rescued from Delhi.