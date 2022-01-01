12 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

12 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 01 2022, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 08:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.

The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Initially, officials said six persons were found dead and the bodies sent to hospital for identification and other legal formalities.

At least 20 other persons were admitted to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be “serious”.

PM announces ex gratia

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO said in a tweet.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vaishno Devi
Jammu and Kashmir
stampede

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

A mobility wish list for 2022

A mobility wish list for 2022

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

 