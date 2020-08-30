12-year-old raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj; one held

A minor was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 12-year-old girl, missing since Friday evening, was recovered from a forest in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said a case was registered against Manoj Paswan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident.

Police said the accused has been arrested.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.