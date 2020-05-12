15 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 761

15 test COVID-19 positive in Bihar, total rises to 761

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 15:21 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Bihar reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the state's virus tally to 761, a top health department official said on Tuesday.

While nine of the patients hail from Begusarai, two are from Darbhanga, one each from Nalanda, Samastipur, Sheikhpura and Supaul districts.

"We are ascertaining the infection trail," Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Most of the patients are in the 20-40 age group, he said.

Coronavirus has spread to 37 of the state's 38 districts, leaving Jamui unaffected.

Six fatalities have so far been reported -- one each from Patna, Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi. COVID-19 patients, who died during the course of treatment, were also suffering from other serious illnesses.

While 377 people have recovered, there are 378 active cases in the state at present.

Munger has reported the maximum number of cases at 115, followed by Patna at 70, Rohtas (59), Buxar (56), Nalanda (50), Siwan (33), Kaimur (32), Begusarai (31). These are among the worst affected districts.

A total of 36,053 samples have been tested so far at the seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, officials said. 

