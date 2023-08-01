17-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar

17-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar

The SHO said three people accused in the case were arrested on Monday, and added that four others had helped the accused.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 01 2023, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 02:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Alwar district of Rajasthan by four men, including her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

Malakheda SHO Mukesh said the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girl set out from home after being scolded by her mother. The minor called up her boyfriend who took her to a friend's place where he and three others raped her, the official said.

Also Read | Woman found dead near police station in Dehradun; rape, murder suspected

The SHO said three people accused in the case were arrested on Monday, and added that four others had helped the accused.

Efforts are on to nab all five involved in the case, the SHO said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
rape
India News
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

 