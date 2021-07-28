18 killed, 25 injured after truck hits bus in Uttar Pradesh

18 killed, 25 injured after truck hits bus in UP

It was raining heavily when the accident took place and this posed some problems in the rescue operation

PTI
PTI, Barabanki ,
  • Jul 28 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 12:08 ist
The double decker private bus which was hit by speeding truck at the accident site on Lucknow-Ayodhya road, in Barabanki, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under Kotwali Ramsanehighat area late on Tuesday night. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said.

The axle of the bus broke down and it was parked on the road when a speeding truck coming from behind hit it, killing 18 people on the spot and injuring 25 others, the police said.

Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, they said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and the rescue operation is underway. The injured were rushed to the hospital with the help of locals, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, S N Sabat said.

It was raining heavily when the accident took place and this posed some problems in the rescue operation, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to extend all possible help to the victims. 

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Accident

