Gangrape victim, now 75, records statement in 1994 case

1994 crackdown on U'khand statehood protesters: Gangrape victim - now 75 years old - records statement in court

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jul 26 2023, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly three decades after she was allegedly gang-raped by two policemen during the brutal crackdown on protesters demanding separate Uttarakhand state, a 75-year-old woman recorded her statement in a court here on Tuesday.

The CBI produced the victim in the Rampur Tiraha incident before Additional District Sessions Judge Shakti Singh. The two accused, who have since retired and are on bail, were present in the court.

Also Read | Rumours of fire in train create panic among passengers in Uttarakhand

According to assistant government counsel Pernender Kumar, the CBI had filed several cases in connection with Rampur Tiraha (Muzaffarnagar) police firing case in which six people were killed and several women activists from Uttarakhand were allegedly raped on October 2, 1994.

The activists, who were demanding statehood for Uttarakhand, were on their way from Rishikesh to protest in Delhi.

The CBI had filed several cases against police in this connection. A woman of Uttarakhand from Shrinagar was produced in court and recorded her statement in connection with the alleged gangrape, the counsel said.

The court has fixed the next hearing on August 2.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crime Against Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 