2 killed, 17 injured as bus rams into truck in MP

PTI
PTI, Ratlam,
  • Feb 15 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 19:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am on Jaora-Lebad road, located 20 km from the district headquarters, near Sarwar Jamunia village under Bilpank police station limits, an official said.

The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on its way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside, Bilpank police station in-charge OP Singh said. Two bus drivers, aged 45 and 55, died on the spot, he said.

Seventeen passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratlam.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Accident
Road accident

