2 killed, 17 injured as bus rams into truck in MP

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident took place at around 5 am on Jaora-Lebad road, located 20 km from the district headquarters, near Sarwar Jamunia village under Bilpank police station limits, an official said.
The Rajasthan Roadways bus was on its way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside, Bilpank police station in-charge OP Singh said. Two bus drivers, aged 45 and 55, died on the spot, he said.
Seventeen passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratlam.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games
More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings
Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel
This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style
Four-day festival on cities and cinema
Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display
Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru