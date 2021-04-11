2 militants killed in overnight encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Sunday.
With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.
Read more: Army jawan shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag
Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants in Hadipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian districts. One militant was killed on Saturday.
Two more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said.
According to the police, one of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender.
"Parents also made appeals. But other terrorists didn't let him surrender," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The search operation in the area is going on, the official said.
Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires
Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda
Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock
Are we eating healthier?
Saying a dignified goodbye
What pet parents don't (often) tell you
DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim
NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check
In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India