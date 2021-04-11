2 militants killed in overnight encounter in J&K

2 militants killed in overnight encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian

One of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 11 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 09:34 ist
The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.

Read more: Army jawan shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag

Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants in Hadipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian districts. One militant was killed on Saturday.

Two more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said.

According to the police, one of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender.

"Parents also made appeals. But other terrorists didn't let him surrender," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. 

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation in the area is going on, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
militants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Saying a dignified goodbye

Saying a dignified goodbye

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

 