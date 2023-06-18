2 women shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi

2 women shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's R K Puram; accused arrested

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother saying that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2023, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 10:43 ist
Police at the scene of the shooting in Delhi. Credit: ANI Photo

Two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning, police said.

They said within hours of the incident, the main accused and his associate were arrested.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother stating that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

"Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to SJ Hospital, where they died."

The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, the DCP said.

''The prime accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident," he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

