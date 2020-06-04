20-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar
  • Jun 04 2020, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 12:54 ist
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour at pistol-point when she was alone in her house in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

Charthawal police station SHO Sube Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's father and the accused arrested.

The woman has been sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, the accused entered into their house on Wednesday when her daughter was alone and raped her at pistol-point. 

