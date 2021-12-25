22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front

22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest upcoming state polls

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 25 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 17:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the three farm laws formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Punjab
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

 