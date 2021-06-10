23 lakh daily wagers in UP get Rs 230 cr in bank accounts

23L daily wagers in UP get Rs 230 cr in bank accounts

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath said the state has managed to bring the outrageous Covid situation under control through collaboration

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 00:55 ist
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Aiming to provide relief to the poor suffering due to the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday transferred Rs 230 crore into bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers, a UP government statement said.

"Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment for illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step, Adityanath said on the occasion.

Referring to the Covid-19 management in the state, Adityanath said in the past a year and a half, when the entire world was grappling with the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has managed to bring the outrageous situation under control through collective efforts of the government and its people.

“UP has a total population of about 25 crore and today states with half of our population are recording as many fresh Covid cases on a daily basis as we have in total, he claimed, adding that the state has the best recovery rate in the entire country.

He appealed to people get themselves vaccinated and follow the Covid protocols.

