23 lakh daily wagers in UP get Rs 230 cr in bank accounts

Aiming to provide relief to the poor suffering due to the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday transferred Rs 230 crore into bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers, a UP government statement said.
"Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment for illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step, Adityanath said on the occasion.
Read | Centre issues guidelines on Covid-19 for children; suggests rational use of CT scan, Remdesivir not recommended
Referring to the Covid-19 management in the state, Adityanath said in the past a year and a half, when the entire world was grappling with the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has managed to bring the outrageous situation under control through collective efforts of the government and its people.
“UP has a total population of about 25 crore and today states with half of our population are recording as many fresh Covid cases on a daily basis as we have in total, he claimed, adding that the state has the best recovery rate in the entire country.
He appealed to people get themselves vaccinated and follow the Covid protocols.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What's in a slap? France thinks over Macron assault
Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?
The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts
For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice
Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?
Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities