25 injured as tractor trolley overturns in UP's Banda

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 22:08 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Twenty-five people were injured after the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here on Saturday when the driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, police said.

The injured were part of a group of 35-40 people who were returning from a visit to a temple, they said.

The speeding tractor-trolley overturned in front of the Government Medical College here while the driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, said SHO, City Kotwali, Dinesh Singh.

He said the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital. The condition of 15 of them is stated to be serious.

Singh said 35 to 40 people were travelling in the tractor trolley at the time of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh
Banda

