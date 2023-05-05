3 held with fake travel documents by CISF at Delhi airport

Three passengers, two bound for Toronto and one for Bangkok, were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi Airport on Friday for allegedly carrying fake travel documents, a senior officer of the force said.
The passengers were intercepted at terminal III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport just after midnight, he said.
They were handed over to the immigration authorities after a primary round of questioning by the central security agencies, the CISF officer said.
A man and a woman travelling to Toronto onboard an Air India flight were carrying fake passports, immigration stamps and working visas. They were caught handing over their passports to another person travelling to Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight, who is suspected to be an agent, he said.
