IGI airport: 3 held with fake travel documents by CISF

3 held with fake travel documents by CISF at Delhi airport

The passengers were intercepted at terminal III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport just after midnight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 18:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Three passengers, two bound for Toronto and one for Bangkok, were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi Airport on Friday for allegedly carrying fake travel documents, a senior officer of the force said.

The passengers were intercepted at terminal III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport just after midnight, he said.

They were handed over to the immigration authorities after a primary round of questioning by the central security agencies, the CISF officer said.

A man and a woman travelling to Toronto onboard an Air India flight were carrying fake passports, immigration stamps and working visas. They were caught handing over their passports to another person travelling to Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight, who is suspected to be an agent, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Fake Travel Documents
Forgery
CISF

Related videos

What's Brewing

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 