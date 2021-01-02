3 killed, 6 injured as dumper collides with truck due to fog in Uttar Pradesh

3 killed, 6 injured in UP truck accident due to fog

PTI
PTI, Etawah,
  • Jan 02 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 12:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three people were killed and six more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sand-laden dumper on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to reduced visibility caused by fog, police said on Saturday.

The dumper was on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the truck coming from Rajasthan in the Usrahar police station area on Friday evening, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Hiralal Meena (24) and Dholu Meena (19) of Dausa, Rajasthan, and the identity of the third person is being ascertained, he said.

The injured have been admitted to PGI Saifai, the SSP added. 

