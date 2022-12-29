Noida: 3 men of same family arrested over alleged rape

3 men of same family arrested over alleged rape of woman, forced religious conversion bid in Noida: Police

The woman had alleged rape, assault and forced attempt of religious conversion

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Dec 29 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 18:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A 30-year-old Muslim man was arrested near Noida on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and attempted religious conversion bid on a woman on pretext of marriage, police said.

His brother (24) and his father (52) have also been arrested for being party to criminal conspiracy, the police said.

Accused Intezar Khan and the woman had met in a gym where she worked as a manager but the man had hid his religious identity from her, a senior police official said.

Also Read: Every 3 hours, there is a rape in Uttar Pradesh

The woman had alleged rape, assault and forced attempt of religious conversion in her complaint at the Bisrakh police station, the official said.

"The complainant informed the police that she came across Intezar at a gym in the Shahberi area. Intezar had initially hid his identity from her and identified himself as 'Sonu'. She also alleged rape with her by the accused. Immediately an FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"The three accused -- Intezar Khan, (his brother) Suhail and (their father) Abbas Ali -- have been arrested," Khan added.

According to the police, Intezar had lured the woman on pretext of getting married to her.

Also Read: 'Forced religious conversion very serious matter,' says Supreme Court

He had recently spiked her juice and raped her, the police said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), the police added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Noida
rape
Crimes against women
Religious conversion
India News

What's Brewing

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

 