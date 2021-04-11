4 cops injured in stone-pelting in J&K's Ramban

4 cops injured in stone-pelting in J&K's Ramban

One stone-pelter was arrested and the rest are being identified by the police

PTI
PTI, Ramban/Jammu,
  • Apr 11 2021, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 01:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four policemen were injured in heavy stone-pelting during an anti-drug drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

One stone-pelter was arrested and the rest are being identified by the police, they said.

A police party reached Maitra area in the district after receiving input about the presence of some drug addicts and dealers there.

A heavy stone pelting started in Shiekh Mohalla at a police party in which four policemen suffered injuries, the officials said.

A case was registered at Ramban police station in connection with the matter

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
stone-pelting

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 