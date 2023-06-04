4 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

4 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan, MeT issues alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms with heavy rains in many areas of the state

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 04 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 17:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four people, including a woman and her two sons, died while three others were injured in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Ajmer and Jaisalmer districts, police said Sunday.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms with heavy rains in many areas of the state on Sunday.

The department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert in Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts. A ‘Yellow’ alert has also been issued for Jodhpur, Sirohi, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand districts.

An official of the Jaipur Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in many areas and hailstorms accompanied by rains in some places in these districts on Sunday.

Also Read | After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

In Ajmer district, Nani (50) and her two sons Suresh Gurjar (22) and Gyanchand Gurjar (18) died after the wall of a house collapsed over them in Khutian village under Vijay Nagar police station area on Saturday night, police said.

Two people were injured in the accident, they said.

In Jaisalmer, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed while another person was injured after being struck by lightning on Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan on Sunday, the weather department here said.

In the last 24 hours, Bonli (SawaiMadhopur) recorded 6 cm of rain, Chittorgarh 4 cm, Rashmi 4 cm, Mavli 4 cm and Kumbhalgarh 4 cm.

Various places across the state recorded 1 to 3 cm of rainfall during the period.

On Saturday, Bundi was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Ajmer
Jaisalmer
rains
Rainfall
India Meteorological Department
IMD
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

 