4 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested in the Beerwah area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Chewdara Beerwah, and Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik – both residents of Arwah Beerwah.

Also Read | UP ATS questions Pakistan citizen Seema Haider, Indian partner Sachin for second day

They are linked to the proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesman said.

Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, all of which have been taken into case records for further investigation, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman said.

