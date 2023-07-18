UP ATS grills Pak citizen Seema, Indian partner again

UP ATS questions Pakistan citizen Seema Haider, Indian partner Sachin for second day

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:27 ist
Seema Haider (R) and her partner Sachin Meena. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May, was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for questioning for a second day on Tuesday, an official said. 

Her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, with whom Hiader is currently staying in Greater Noida, has also been taken for questioning by the agency, the local police official said. 

The cross-border couple were first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and the duo were released late in the night.

Haider, 30, and Meena, 22, were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7.

