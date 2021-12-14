4 more test positive for Omicron in Delhi

4 more test positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 12:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Four more persons with travel history to foreign countries tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

More details awaited.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Delhi
Omicron

