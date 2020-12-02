4-year-old boy falls into borewell in Uttar Pradesh

Health department officials are also present in the village and efforts are underway to bring the child out

PTI
PTI, Mahoba,
  Dec 02 2020
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 21:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in a village here Wednesday and efforts are underway to rescue him, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Dhanendra alias Babu was playing. "He is suspected to be trapped at about 25-30 feet deep borewell and his cries can be heard," Station House Officer, Kulpahad, Anup Kumar Dubey said.

 

Mahoba District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said NDRF and SDRF have been called from Lucknow to assist in the rescue operation.

Health department officials are also present in the village and efforts are underway to bring the child out, Kumar said, adding that arrangements have been made to supply oxygen in the borewell.

At the time of the incident, his parents were irrigating their field, the police said.

