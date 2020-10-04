44-year-old Dalit woman raped by 4 men in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

UP: 44-year-old Dalit woman raped by 4 men in Bhadohi

  Oct 04 2020
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped here by four men, of whom two have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said a case has been registered against the two men based on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband.

The incident took place in Gyanpur area of the city, police said.

Citing the complaint, Singh said, "On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband's two friends told her that they would drop her home. "But, they allegedly raped her. The husband has accused the four men of raping his wife."

"On Sunday, a case was registered at Gyanpur police station against the four men. Two men have been arrested, while the hunt is on for the remaining two accused, Singh said. The woman has been sent for medical examination, police said.

