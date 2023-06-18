4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, the seismology department said. No casualties were reported.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was felt at 9.44 pm and its epicentre was 271 km north-east of Leh.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the surface at a latitude of 35.74 degrees north and a longitude of 79.84 degrees east.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...