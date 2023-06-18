4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh

4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the surface at a latitude of 35.74 degrees north and a longitude of 79.84 degrees east.

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Jun 18 2023, 04:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 06:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, the seismology department said. No casualties were reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was felt at 9.44 pm and its epicentre was 271 km north-east of Leh.

