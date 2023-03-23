5 killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in Uttarakhand

Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.
According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.
Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries.
Police are investigating the matter.
