5 killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in Uttarakhand

Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police are investigating the matter.