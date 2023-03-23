5 killed as bus rams into devotees in Uttarakhand

5 killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in Uttarakhand

According to sources, the people had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return

IANS
IANS, Tanakpur,
  • Mar 23 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police are investigating the matter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India News
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 