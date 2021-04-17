50 inmates jabbed at Rohini jail's Covid vaccine centre

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at Rohini jail's Covid-19 vaccination centre

A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Delhi Prisons department

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2021, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 20:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a Covid-19 vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Delhi Prisons department -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini, they said.

According to officials, the Covid-19 vaccination centre was started at the Rohini jail on Saturday with the help of District Immunization Officer (DIO), North.

"A total of 50 eligible inmates of Rohini jail were vaccinated on Saturday. Earlier the eligible and willing inmates of Rohini Jail were being taken outside to the nearest Covid vaccination centre for inoculation under police guard," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Resident Medical Officer of Tihar jail, Dr Ajay Dalal and Superintendent of Jail number 10, Rohini, Sunder Bora, supervised the vaccination drive and encouraged the inmates, he said.

On March 23, a Covid vaccination centre was started at Tihar Jail.

Of the 363 inmates, 262 have been vaccinated at the Tihar jail complex, followed by 68 at Rohini jail and 33 at Mandoli jail, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
Delhi
Jail Inmates
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 