1 dead after under-construction bridge falls in Delhi

50-year-old man dead after beam of under-construction bridge falls on 4 trucks in Delhi

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris

  • Apr 06 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 16:38 ist
The incident took place in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night. Credit: PTI Photo

A 50-year-old man died after a cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks parked near it, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night when the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, adding he was crushed to death in the mishap.

Bahadur, a resident of Ashoka Park, was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night, according to the police.

The fire department said it received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris. 

New Delhi
Accident

