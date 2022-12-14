6 people dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh

6 dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch in UP

Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, police said

PTI
PTI, Firozabad(UP),
  • Dec 14 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 20:53 ist
Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a roadside ditch on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, in Firozabad district. credit: PTI Photo

Six people, including a one-year-old boy, died and 21 were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the Nagla Khangar area here on Wednesday morning, police said.

"A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said.

"Six passengers of the bus, including a woman and a child, were killed in the accident. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he added.

Four of the deceased were identified as Reena (22), her one-year-old son Ayansh, and Rajesh (25) of Fatehpur district and Sant Lal (70) of Kaushambi district, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained, he added.

Firozabad
Uttar Pradesh
Accident
India News

