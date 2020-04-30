75 cases registered, over 2,200 people detained for defying coronavirus lockdown norms in Delhi

2,200 people detained for defying lockdown in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 19:58 ist

 Over 70 cases were registered and 2,283 people detained in the national capital on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 75 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,283 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 157 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 411 movement passes were issued, police said.

Thirty-three cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,30,540 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

