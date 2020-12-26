75 political leaders detained in Kashmir after DDC elections

At least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists have been detained to forestall political unrest after the DDC polls, leaders and a police official said on Saturday.
The District Council elections, concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Article 370 was revoked last year.
The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody, said a senior police official, who asked not to be identified in line with official policy.
"The detentions undermine the verdict of the people," said Imran Nabi Dar, spokesman for the National Conference, a regional party and a key member of the PAGD alliance.
"The alliance's victory shows that Kashmiris have not accepted Modi's decision to end Kashmir's special status," said Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister and head of the National Conference.
After their release from lengthy detention, Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, announced the alliance in October.
