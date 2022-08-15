7,500 sq ft Tricolour displayed at Dal Lake

A 7,500 sq ft National Flag reached the Dal Lake on Monday after travelling through the length and breadth of the country.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sq ft Tricolour displayed on the banks of Dal Lake at SKICC.

"It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved Tricolour," he said.

The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National flag of such huge dimensions under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Utsav.

The National Flag was displayed by the team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling, led by its Principal, Group Capt Jai Kishan, in collaboration with India Tourism, Northern Region, spreading the message of National Unity and Integrity.

The Flag, before arrival in Srinagar was displayed in Darjeeling on August, 8 on the occasion of 80 years of Quit India movement.

The team HMI had displayed the same flag first in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021, and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15 th August, 2021 and at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 October, 2021.

Thereafter, the flag was displayed at Antarctica, setting the world record of the largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

Now, in line with the Government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar. It will travel to other parts of the country in the coming days.