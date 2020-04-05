78 from Tablighi Jamaat sent to UP quarantine centre

78 Tablighi Jamaat members shifted to quarantine centre in Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  Apr 05 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 16:49 ist
A medics checks the temperature of attendees of a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area during their isolation period at a COVID 19 quarantine facility in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 78 Tablighi Jamaat members were shifted to a central quarantine centre here after they were screened while their samples were sent for testing on Sunday.

District authorities have screened 410 members of the organisation across 32 mosques in the district and quarantined them at the respective mosques.

During screening, 78 of them were suspected to have some symptoms and were shifted to a private medical college, which has been converted into a quarantine centre.

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

