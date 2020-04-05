78 Tablighi Jamaat members shifted to quarantine centre in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 78 Tablighi Jamaat members were shifted to a central quarantine centre here after they were screened while their samples were sent for testing on Sunday.

District authorities have screened 410 members of the organisation across 32 mosques in the district and quarantined them at the respective mosques.

During screening, 78 of them were suspected to have some symptoms and were shifted to a private medical college, which has been converted into a quarantine centre.