8 killed in collision of double-decker buses in UP

8 killed in collision of double-decker buses on UP's Purvanchal expressway

Three persons are reported to be critical and they have been referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 25 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people were killed and 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to a local hospital from where the seriously injured are being referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

 