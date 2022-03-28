8-term MLA Satish Mahana to be UP Assembly Speaker

Mahana, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak filed his nomination papers

He was the minister for industrial development in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP MLA Satish Mahana is all set to be the Speaker of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Mahana filed his nomination papers for the Speaker's post on Monday and no opposition party filed nominations against him. The deadline for filing nomination was 2 p.m. Monday.

Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal was among the proposers in the nomination.

The declaration of his election will be made on Tuesday.

He was the minister for industrial development in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Satish Mahana, who has won his eighth election in the state Assembly this year, represents the Maharajpur Assembly segment in Kanpur.

A popular leader, Mahana has always steered clear of controversy and his acceptability cuts across the political spectrum.

