9 tourists from Aland safe in Haridwar

A total of nine people from Bhusanur in Aland taluk of the district who were on a Uttarakhand tour escaped devastating floods in Gowrikunda near Kedharnath and reached Haridwar safely on Wednesday.

Chidananda Swamy, Lakshmikanta Patil, Anantharaj Jugati, Nagaraj Jugati, Lakshmiputra, Kittu Gowdappagol, Vaijanath, Veeresh Patil and Mahadev Pattane had gone on a Kedharnath tour on October 14.

"As it rained heavily for the past three days, they checked in a small room at Gowrikunda. Due to power disruption, their mobile phones were switched off. With the help of local police, all pilgrims reached Haridwar in a private vehicle. They will leave Haridwar today night and will reach Delhi. From where, the pilgrims will arrive to Kalaburagi on Friday", said Ramesh Jugati, the relative of Anantharaj Gujati.



BJP leader Bhimashankar Patil informed the chief minister's office about the nine pilgrims stranding in Uttarakhand floods.