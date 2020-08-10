A day before the killing of three militants in Kashmir, three labourers went missing

More than three weeks after the army said it had killed three unidentified militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, families of three labourers from the Rajouri district of Jammu region, who have been missing since July 17, have lodged an FIR with the police.

On July 18, police said that three unidentified terrorists were killed in an operation carried jointly by the Army’s 62-Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K police in Amshipora village of Shopian. A day after the encounter, police said that the process of identification of the slain militants was underway while “the bodies were sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities.”

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, security forces are not handing over the bodies of the militants to families for last rites, but are burying them discreetly at faraway places instead.

On Monday families of Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Sagar Hussain, Ibrar Ahmed, son of Bagha Khan and that of the third labourer whose name is also Ibrar Ahmed, son of Mohammad Yousuf, lodged an FIR at Peeri Police Post, in Rajouri district that their kin is missing since July 17.

The missing trio, according to reports in local media, left their homes on July 16 to find work in Kashmir. Amidst the lockdown, the trio managed to reach Shopian district where as per the families, they rented a room and purchased some essentials.

Quoting a relative of one of the missing persons, a local newspaper reported: “The last time we spoke to them was on July 17, after that we were not able to establish any contact with them.”

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh said they were investigating the case.

Sources told DH that the army was in a process of initiating an enquiry into the incident. They said only two pistols along with some bullets were recovered at the spot of the encounter.

However, PRO defence, Col Rajesh Kalia said he will gather the details first and then only comment over the issue. “I am in a process of gathering the details regarding your query and as soon I get it, I will pass on to you,” Kalia told DH.