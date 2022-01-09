AAP announces five more candidates for Punjab assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its ninth list of candidates for the Punjab assembly elections next month.

With this, the party has declared its candidates for 109 of the 117 assembly seats, a party statement said.

The state will vote on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Congress in the northern state.

According to the statement, Dinesh Dhall will be the AAP candidate from Jalandhar North, Jagtar Singh from Samrala, Hardeep Singh Mundian from Sahnewal, Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga and Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, AAP Punjab unit president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann claimed his party will form the next government in the state.

He urged the people to beware of those who do “politics of hatred" and asked them to use their right to vote "without any fear or influence".

"We guarantee you that the Aam Aadmi Party already has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. Every section is part of this roadmap and from time to time, we have been informing people about it.

"When AAP comes to power, the looting of government coffers will be stopped, Punjab's exchequer will be replenished and its money will be used for the welfare of people and Punjab," Mann said.

He added that if AAP comes to power, no school of Punjab will be without teachers and no patient will die due to lack of doctors, quality treatment and medicine.

Criticising the Congress-led government in Punjab for their policy of “misleading people through announcements", the AAP leader said, “The people of Punjab are grateful to the Election Commission as the model code of conduct has come into force from Saturday. They won't have to deal with new announcements, lies and propaganda billboards anymore.”

Mann hoped that the assembly elections would be conducted with full transparency and campaigning would be based on issues.

