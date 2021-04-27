AAP govt’s system failed; black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines going on: Delhi HC

Delhi govt failed to stop oxygen black marketing: HC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 17:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the AAP government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating Covid-19 patients is going on.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?”, the bench said to oxygen refillers.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines,” it said.

The hearing is still going on.

Delhi
Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19
oxygen
black marketing

