AAP inciting attacks at BJP HQ, Shah's house: Delhi BJP

AAP inciting people to attack BJP HQ, Amit Shah's residence: Delhi BJP

AAP leaders should apologise to the whole country for such shameful statements

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 21 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 18:15 ist
Demolition drive aftermath in Jahangirpuri. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that AAP leaders are instigating people to attack party headquarters and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said: "AAP leaders are instigating people to attack BJP headquarters and Union Home Minister's residence. This is irresponsible as well as illegal."

AAP leaders should apologise to the whole country for such shameful statements, Bidhuri said.

In a statement, Bidhuri said that the manner in which AAP leaders have been pained by the campaign against the illegal occupation in Jahangirpuri, clearly reveals that they can go to any length for vote bank politics.

"They are instigating people that if bulldozers go after illegal occupations, then they should also bulldoze the BJP headquarters and Home Minister Shah's residence to take revenge. AAP leaders have not only given open statements about this but have also campaigned on social media. There is all-sufficient evidence for this," he said.

Bidhuri claimed that this is not the first time when AAP leaders have come in support of anti-social elements like this.

"AAP government provides all facilities like free electricity, water, bus travel, and pension to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas in Delhi. When they (infiltrators and Rohingyas) fire bullets and swords at the devotees of Hanuman, not a word of condemnation comes out of the mouth of the AAP leaders, but when legal action is taken against them, then they start to make hue and cry," Bidhuri said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jahangirpuri violence
Delhi
India News
BJP
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 